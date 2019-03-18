PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At least 38 students have committed suicide over the last two years in the East Valley alone-- a pain Pam Edwards knows too well.
“Ryan was amazing. He was fun and smart and sassy and sarcastic and depressed,” Edwards said.
Four years ago, her son Ryan took his own life.
“The thought that we lose them at such a tender age when they have so much to live for, I think it's just heartbreaking. And I think we can do better,” Edwards said.
Right now statewide, teachers have access to suicide prevention training but those classes are not mandatory.
Only a handful of school districts have made it a requirement on their own. Tempe Union High School District is one of those districts.
Twenty-eight states have already made it a law.
Now, parents who have lost children to suicide are working to get Arizona added to that list.
On Monday, these parents waited nearly six hours in a House Education Committee hearing to testify in support of a new bill that would mandate suicide prevention training for all 6th through 12th grade educators in the state.
“It's not the neon signs, it's the subtle signs, and those come with training,” said parent LeAnn Hull.
Hull lost her son too. Andy was just 16 years old.
“I couldn't bring Andy back. I couldn't change what had happened. But maybe I could save someone else's kid from what we went through," Hull said.
Their testimony moved multiple lawmakers to tears.
They explained how much of the training available is free. The only cost to the district would be scheduling the time to allow educators to take the class.
Those classes would help them learn what signs to look for, and what to do when a student is contemplating taking their own life.
The bill passed the education committee unanimously, 13 to 0. It has one more committee to go through, and if it passes it will go to the House floor for a final vote.
