PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A store manager at a Phoenix eyeglass shop says she showed up to work Sunday to find graffiti on stores in the complex.
It happened at "The Colony" on Seventh Street and Missouri Avenue.
The graffiti was scattered on the buildings, one even saying "kill cops."
The manager of "Framed Eye" told us she actually had to cancel one of the store's events today because of the vandalism.
"It's just a big inconvenience," she said. "We're going to have to use our own costs to clean up and repair the buildings."
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department.