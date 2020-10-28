SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One man is in the hospital and another is in police custody after an early morning fight ended in gunfire in Surprise.
It happened Wednesday in the neighborhood northeast of Reems Road and Peoria Avenue.
Few details were immediately available, but according to the Surprise Police Department, the men know each. It’s not clear what sparked the initial confrontation. Investigators have not identified either one of them.
The victim’s injury reportedly is not life-threatening.
Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing.