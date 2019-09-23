APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man and woman swept away in rushing floodwaters in Apache Junction have been rescued.
Both were overcome by the powerful current on the roads near Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue.
Up to seven rescue units were called to the area to help.
"It's really dangerous," said Captain Castaneda with the Superstition Fire & Medical Department. "It's not raining right here but it's still raining father up and the water could still rise."
Thankfully, a neighbor was able to pull the woman to safety.
And the man scrambled up into a tree to escape the rushing waters. He was later pulled down and brought to dry ground.
Fire crews warned about the dangers of trying to cross flooded streets and washes.
"Stay home and stay away from the washes. Don't try to cross them," cautioned Castaneda. "People see them and think they can cross them. They don't know what's underneath them."
He said the large amount of debris and numerous tree branches in the water add to the danger if someone ventures into a flooded street.
"It's putting a lot of people at risk," continued Castaneda. "We have all these units responding out here. The roads are wet; the roads are flooded. So we have a lot of emergency vehicles out here responding. It's dangerous for everybody involved."
The storm is expected to last through Monday and possibly into Tuesday with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of the state, including the Valley, from 5 a.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Strong storms with large hail and damaging winds are possible this afternoon and evening, with rain and storm chances continuing into Tuesday as well.
Busy morning for @sfmd_az_gov with about a half dozen water rescues. The two victims plucked from this flash flood were OK. Don’t challenge flooded roads! More rain on the way today! Stay alert. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Ed1NJ6DC9A— Kim Quintero (@KimQuintero) September 23, 2019