PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating after a double shooting at a Phoenix home. It happened Wednesday at around 6:20 p.m.
Officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street for a call about a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds inside the home.
Paramedics rushed both victims to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are not known. Officers are interviewing witnesses at the scene to try to determine what happened.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this developing story.