SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There were some scary moments for a man and woman who found themselves trapped in the rushing waters of a rain-swollen wash Friday afternoon.
It happened in the Queen Creek wash, which is located near Kenworthy and Combs roads in San Tan Valley.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the 23-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were attempting to cross the wash on foot.
The woman fell into the water and the man jumped in to get her, but the currents were too strong and they couldn’t get out
Our chopper was overhead as PCSO deputies and search and rescue teams moved in to help the stranded victims, who were clinging tightly to some brush in the path of the raging waters.
We saw at least 12 rescuers come into the area and secure tow lines to the victims to make sure they wouldn't be swept away in the waters. Deputies then waited with the man and woman until the DPS ranger arrived to help get them out.
About an hour or so later, rescuers were able to bring the two victims safely to dry ground. Both were taken away on stretchers to get checked out.
Heavy rain has been falling in the area and around the state since Wednesday, causing washes to overflow and rivers to pick up speed.
The man and woman in this case got caught off guard while on foot.
But safety officials warn all Arizona residents to use caution when walking or driving near flooded washes.
“This is a dangerous reminder to stay clear of the washes. It doesn’t matter if you are in your car or on foot. You are putting yourselves and the lives of first responders in danger when we try to save you,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “We want to thank DPS and Rural Metro Fire Department for their assistance in helping these two individuals get out of the wash safely.”
