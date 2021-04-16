PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the man and woman who were killed when their car crashed into a tow truck and caught fire in west Phoenix Friday evening.
Investigators say the black sedan Guadalupe Orosco, 25, and Amanda Ramirez, 35, were in "was speeding before losing control and causing the collision."
Phoenix Fire Department officials say their crews responded to the crash shortly after 6 p.m. Friday near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Police say the black sedan was eastbound on McDowell Road when it crossed over the median into westbound traffic and collided with the truck. The car caught fire after the collision. Orosco, who police say was driving, and Ramirez were trapped inside the wreckage.
Fire crews were able to put out the flames to get to the injured people, but Orosco and Ramirez died at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck wasn't hurt in the crash.
McDowell Road was closed east of 83rd Avenue for several hours while officers investigated.