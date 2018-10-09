PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--The Phoenix Police Department have arrested two people involved in Monday's officer-involved shooting near 53rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
Police have arrested the male suspect and female suspect near the area of 25th Avenue and Jackson Street Tuesday morning.
According to police, both suspects barricaded themselves inside of a home.
The female suspect exited the home first and surrendered. The male suspect eventually surrendered without incident.
[PREVIOUS STORY: PD: Suspect who rammed police SUV, dragged officer on the loose]
On Monday, officers were called out for a suspicious vehicle at a motel near 53rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
According to police, the male driver backed up twice, hitting an officer with an open door and then dragging him.
The officer then opened fire but the driver and passenger got away at the time.
The officer suffered minor injuries.
The suspects' identities have not been released at this time.
