PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Friday night.
According to Phoenix police, gunshots rang out near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 p.m. A man was hit and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman was injured during the shooting but not by gunfire, officers said. She was found at 91st Avenue and Indian School Road with minor injuries and taken to the hospital.
Police say they are still searching the area for the suspect, and that roads in the area will be restricted.
There was no additional information or suspect description available.