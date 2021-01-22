PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after they slammed into a tree in north Phoenix Friday.
Phoenix police say a Tesla sedan collided with a tree north of Bell Road near Grovers Avenue and 56th Street around 1 p.m. The impact caused significant damage to the car.
A man and a woman were pulled from the wreckage. Police say they died at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash.
56th Street is closed while police investigate.
As the investigation takes place, the roadway will remain closed.