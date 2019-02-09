Man, woman dead after apparent murder-suicide in Apache Junction 

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office and the Apache Junction Police Department are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that took place late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
On Friday, at about 10:30 p.m., the Goodyear Police Department contacted the Apache Junction Police Department requesting help in locating 30-year-old Stuart Milne, who was possibly suicidal.
Police believed he was near Ironwood Drive and Baseline Avenue in Apache Junction.
Goodyear Police also believed that Milne was possibly armed and had reportedly made some concerning statements about his girlfriend, Natasha Arredondo of San Tan Valley.
Apache Junction police began searching for Milne's vehicle.
Police soon spotted his car and a traffic stop was conducted.
Milne immediately pulled over just south of Guadalupe Road on Ironwood Drive.
As the officers were giving verbal commands, Milne refused to show his right hand. Officers then heard one shot, fired by Milne inside the vehicle.
Officers approached his car and found Milne had a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was discovered that a Goodyear police officer was on the phone with Milne as the Apache Junction Police were stopping him.
Police say Milne had been making suicidal statements, telling the negotiator "he had done something really bad and needed to have retribution for what he had done."
Goodyear police also indicated that Milne's statements indicated he had done something to Arredondo.
Also on Friday night, at around 11:49 p.m., family members of Arredondo reported her as missing from her residence, after her young son was found to be home alone.
Milne and Arredondo lived together and were last seen together at their San Tan Valley home.
Just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, someone called PCSO to report a body found in an industrial park near Houston and Delaware road in Apache Junction.
When PCSO deputies arrived, they found the body of a woman. She had been shot multiple times.
The woman was identified by investigators as Natasha Arredondo.
Investigators believe that Milne shot Arredondo just before he was contacted by Goodyear and Apache Junction police.
