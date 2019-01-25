PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Phoenix are on scene of a shooting involving police officers near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road Friday evening.
Officials say police officers from Glendale were involved in the shooting that was reported just before 5:30 p.m. No officers were injured.
Glendale Police said the incident began near 91st and Missouri avenues after a man and a woman carjacked someone in the area.
The suspects began firing at officers and bystanders near 67th and Grand avenues. No one was hurt.
Police continued their pursuit to 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where the suspects' car became disabled and the two suspects ran into a Home Depot store, according to Glendale police.
Police said the man and woman were taken into custody. The man suffered a minor injury, but he was not shot.
The eastbound lanes of Grand Avenue were temporarily closed from 67th Avenue to 43rd Avenue while the investigation takes place.
(2) comments
It was bound to happen. As soon as Alhambra gets out the street racing starts and all the neighborhoods around there become manifestly unsafe, including those near Grand. I worked at that store for 10 years and my parents still live in that area. GCU's presence has done nothing.
"Grand Avenue is closed from 43rd Avenue to 67th Avenue" Thats a long ways
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.