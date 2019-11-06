SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police say they have arrested a man who confessed to painting black swastikas on sidewalks. The suspect, 47-year-old Rick Sagaser, is a homeless man who also goes by “Tattoo Rick” and “Junior.”
In October, Scottsdale police arrested Sagaser on a misdemeanor assault charge near Mountain View Road just west of the Loop 101. While arresting Sagaser, police noticed that a swastika and an iron cross had been drawn in black marker on the sidewalk. Officers discovered a black Sharpie in his backpack. Over the course of the next few days, police found three more cases of white supremacist drawings in the same area.
[RELATED: Swastika found painted on sidewalk in Scottsdale greenbelt]
Scottsdale police say they were able to link the writing style of the graffiti markings of “Junior” to Sagaser’s Facebook page, as well as another string of graffiti incidents from April 2019. Those were about seven miles north in the McCormick Ranch greenbelt, which is near Indian School Road and Loop 101. The graffiti was found on a power pole. The images were white power symbols, including swastikas, an SS Bolt, an anarchy symbol and the words “Weiss Macht,” which is German for “white power.”
Scottsdale police say Sagaser has been identified as a member of the Aryan Brotherhood no less than nine times since 2007. During an interview with Scottsdale police, he admitted to a past affiliation with the Aryan Brotherhood but said he wasn’t a current member. He claimed the Aryan Brotherhood is trying to kill him because he testified against two members in two separate murder trials. Sagaser told investigators that he used the swastika symbol "as protection from being assaulted by other homeless people," Scottsdale police said.
Sagaser now faces five counts of criminal damage and five counts of assisting a criminal street gang, all of which are felonies.
[RELATED: Click here to read the court documents]