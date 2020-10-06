TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing charges because he was using counterfeit money at a casino in Tucson and then get into a fight with a federal officer on Saturday.
Court documents say 50-year-old Richard Guy Wasson, Jr. was using the funny money at Casino of the Sun, so Pascua Yaqui police were called. When the officer asked Wasson for his identification, he refused. The officer then tried to detain Wasson, but a fight broke out and he hit the officer, investigators said. Wasson then pulled a pistol from his waistband. That's when the officer fired his own gun twice but missed Wasson. He was later taken into custody. The FBI said it doesn't release booking photos.