PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After days on the run, the man accused of killing his girlfriend's brother in Tempe is now in custody after turning himself in on Monday, police said.

Just after noon, Sterling Evans surrendered to detectives.

Evans got into a fight with his girlfriend at a home near Rural Road and Southern Avenue on March 5. Her brother, later identified as 37-year-old Anthony Bulerin, tried to break it up but that's when Evans took out a handgun and shot Bulerin, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Evans then drove off in a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police didn't say what led up to Evans deciding to give himself up. He was booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.