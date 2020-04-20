PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is behind bars after investigators said he opened fire on the FBI building in north Phoenix on Monday afternoon.
According to the FBI, the man shot at the building near Seventh Street and Deer Valley Drive and at an employee who was leaving at around 2 p.m. No one was hurt. The man then left. Agents say they teamed up with the Phoenix Police Department and arrested him on the southbound side of Interstate 17 near the Durango curve. Investigators didn't say how they caught up with him or how he was stopped.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the FBI Phoenix Field Office 623-466-1999. An investigation is underway.