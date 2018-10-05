A man charged with the murder of a missing woman who later turned up dead has been sentenced to life in prison.
Lashawn Young Johnson, 25 at the time, was convicted on charges of murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and abandoning/concealing a body.
The charges stemmed from the death of Angela Russo, who was 24 when she disappeared in April of 2016.
Russo's body was found in the desert in a shallow grave in Tonopah a month later.
In a police interview, Johnson "admitted to knowing Angela and communicating with her via text message."
He also admitted Angela was at his residence the night she disappeared, and "that he was in the area of the body dump," but claims he was "doing landscaping for a friend," according to the police report.
The police report goes on to state that Johnson "said multiple times that he [expletive] up and he made a mistake," and that "he would rather be sentenced to twenty years in prison than get the death penalty," and that he "repeatedly asked for a second chance."
"Very difficult to put into words. It's probably the most excruciating pain," Diana Schalow, Russo's mother, said when she learned what happened to her daughter. "You go to sleep with different pain but at least, we've gone searching for her so many times."
Schalow said her daughter met Johnson on a dating website.
"Half of me is a forgiving person, but how can you forgive someone who's taken someone that means the world to you," Schalow said. "There are no words that he could possibly say to the family that could relieve the pain that he's caused us."
During a police interview, Jonson said he would pray for the family and he was sorry for their loss, court documents said.
