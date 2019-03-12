LITCHFIELD PARK (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank inside a Litchfield Park grocery Tuesday.
It happened shortly after noon at the US Bank in the Albertsons on Indian School just east of Dysart Road.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the man approached a teller, presented that person a note, pulled a gun and demanded money.
The man left the bank and store with an undisclosed amount of cash. Investigators do not know how he left the scene or which direction he was headed.
MCSO detectives released a photo of the suspect taken from security video, but they only have a limited description -- a white man between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing between 170 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a plain back hat, sunglasses, blue jeans and white shoes.
No other information about him was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS.
