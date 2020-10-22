TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5)-- A man is dead after a vehicle hit him on the US 60 near Priest Drive in Tempe just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, it looks like the man ran into traffic after he had crashed his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident closed both the westbound and eastbound Interstate 10 on-ramps to the US 60 for the investigation. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the on-ramps have since reopened.
Investigators have not released any information about the man.