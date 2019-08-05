MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dr. Howard Kaye had no idea his appearance at Mesa Arts Center would come on the heels of a deadly weekend. The recent mass shootings hit close to home for Kaye, who lost his wife when a gunman opened fire in his place of worship.
“'May peace prevail on the Earth.' That was her message,” Kaye said Monday. He says the love of his life, Lori, kept journals of her good deeds. Kindness was her way of life.
[WATCH: "I think it’s a spiritual dark hole ..."]
The two were inside a Poway, California synagogue when a teen entered and began shooting. Kaye ran to a woman’s side and began life-saving measures before realizing the wounded woman was Lori. She did not survive. Three others were injured in the shooting.
[RELATED: Local synagogues review security after deadly California shooting]
“I think it’s a spiritual dark hole that people are falling in, personally, when they have nothing to grasp that’s positive,” Kaye said.
For him, the gruesome shootings are not about gun control. Kaye believes people must return to a moral compass based on charity and goodness.
[RELATED: Uncle of former AZ lawmaker injured after synagogue shooting near San Diego]
Kaye says love and support from friends and family keep him going. For those families in Dayton and El Paso feeling his pain, he has a message borne of experience.
“They want to see people cry. They want to see society throwing up their arms,” he said. “Don’t give them anything. Take the high road. Be brave. Hold your chin up. And move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.