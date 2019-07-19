PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Ohio man who hit and killed four people in Fountain Hills in March 2018 has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, as part of a plea deal.
Alex Bashaw learned his punishment on Friday.
He was originally charged with four counts of manslaughter but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of negligent homicide in April.
Investigators said Bashaw went up on on the sidewalk in his SUV and struck Ronald and Patti Doornbos and Karen Bonta and Robert Bonta on March 13, 2018.
Patti, Karen and Robert died that day.
Ronald died on June 12, 2018.
Bashaw was on his phone and speeding at the time of the crash.
He was not impaired.
Bashaw was later indicted in July 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.