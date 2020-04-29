PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Phoenix. The child's father, 21-year-old Jose Solis, has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. Police say Solis had handed a gun to his 15-year-old brother, and the gun discharged.
This happened Wednesday afternoon at Palo Verde Mobile Manor, a mobile home park in the area of 44th Street and McDowell Road.
Court documents indicate that Solis called 911 around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday as he was driving his wounded son to the Valleywise Medical Center near 24th and Roosevelt streets. According to the police report, Solis told them his son had been shot in the head.
Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene with aerial views of a yellow car believed to be the vehicle that dropped off the child to the hospital.
Court paperwork indicates Solis' girlfriend, who was in the home at the time of the shooting, told officers that Solis was showing his 15-year-old brother a handgun he had recently bought. She said she saw both brothers "holding the gun," police say. She then left the room, and that's when she told police she "heard a gunshot." When she returned, she told police she saw the child "bleeding from the head."
"While the juvenile was mishandling the firearm, the firearm discharged," reads a statement from Phoenix police.
"Jose was looking at his cell phone while (his brother) held the weapon," court documents say. "Jose admitted he was paying attention to his cell phone when he heard (his brother) accidentally fire the weapon in the living room."
The 15-year-old told investigators that "he did not remember manipulating the slide of the handgun and or chambering a round as he, too, was playing with his cell phone."
The 4-year-old child remains in the hospital in a medically induced coma in critical condition.
Solis was arrested for reckless endangerment. He was released on his own recognizance. He is due in court May 15.