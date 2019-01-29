TEMPE (3TV/CBS5) -- The man accused of killing his pregnant Lyft driver and her unborn baby aspired to be a model, according to a man who took his photos.
Police say Fabian Durazo, a 20-year-old former Arizona State University student, confessed to stabbing Kristina Howato to death and then stealing her SUV.
Mark Bumatay lives in the Valley but was out of state when Arizona's Family spoke with him via FaceTime.
Bumatay said photography is his hobby and often collaborates with others. He and Durazo met through Instagram. He agreed to take Durazo's headshots in 2017 for free.
Bumatay said they had only met twice and didn't stay in touch after Durazo got a hold of his photos.
"He was pretty quiet and pretty reserved. Very nice, very polite," Bumatay said. "He really wanted to get into modeling."
"I mean I didn't get any weird vibes from him," he continued. "That was very shocking on my behalf. I couldn't imagine him doing something like that, but then I guess you don't, can't really know people."
