SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing charges after police said he was caught on camera breaking into the Salty Senorita restaurant in Scottsdale multiple times in April.
Police said Michael Abraham Hardy went inside the restaurant on April 11 and tried to get into the safe using various tools, including a blow torch. He got "limited entry" into the safe but couldn't steal any cash, according to court documents.
Police said on April 16, Hardy successfully got into the safe and stole $3,000.
Then on April 24, he struck again but couldn't steal anything, police said.
Five days later, Hardy broke in again and tried to open the office door but couldn't. The police were called. Something startled Hardy and he ran off around the time police arrived, officers said.
Officers said they spotted Hardy in the parking lot of an Extended Stay Hotel on April 30 and recognized him as the burglary suspect. He was wearing the same clothes that he wore during the crimes, court documents say. He also had a pry bar with him.
He was arrested and faces four counts of third-degree burglary and one count of possessing a burglary tool.
But but WEsT VaLleY iS BaD!
But But But he is entitled to the place. His mommy and daddy told him all his life that his skin pigment would "open doors" for him.
