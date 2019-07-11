PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arcadia neighborhood is on high alert after at least two homes were burglarized by the same man Wednesday near 64th Street and Indian School Road.
Not only did the man steal valuables, but he beat up two dogs, too.
“Oh my God somebody is in my house, and I called 911,” said an Arcadia homeowner, who asked to not be identified for safety reasons.
She came home from work Wednesday and found something odd.
“I noticed there was a broom broken in half on our floor, and there was a big hole in our brand new cabinets,” she said.
She said she called her husband, who had no idea what she was talking about, then realized most of their bedroom drawers were open with clothes and jewelry thrown everywhere.
So she started checking her security camera footage.
The first video shows one of her two dogs running away in fear, and then a man in neon green shorts and neon pink shoes starting to tiptoe in from the backyard.
“I found out that he entered our home five minutes after my husband left for work that day,” she said.
“So you think he was watching you?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“For sure, Yes,” she said.
But what happened next is awful.
She believes the man came through the doggy door, and their living room surveillance camera picked up audio of what sounds like the burglar beating up her dogs.
“What he did to my dogs and how aggressive he was just to get in here and get access to our home, is super scary,” she said.
The dogs are okay, and she believes he only stole her husband's expensive watch and a couple credit cards.
But when she put out the man's picture on her Nextdoor app, she realized she wasn't the only victim.
“Within ten minutes, I got a call from somebody who said he robbed our house today,” she said.
Her neighbor sent her their surveillance footage, which showed the same guy, in the same neon outfit.
Her neighbor told her they had their safes stolen.
“He came in through the dog door. What if he does it again? It makes you afraid to be in your own home,” she said.
Phoenix Police say if you have any information about who this guy is, call 480-WITNESS.
