PHOENIX, AZ (3TV / CBS 5) - Authorities are looking for a man who tried to rob a bank in Phoenix Friday morning.
Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say a man walked into the Bank of America, which is located at 3930 East Broadway Road, on Friday just before 11 a.m. He gave a demand note to the teller.
Is is unclear whether he was given any money. He left the bank on foot.
FBI officials say the robber is a bald black man who appears about 30 to 40 years old. He is about 6 feet tall, has a large build and weighs about 275 to 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, jeans, tan shoes and black sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man, should contact the FBI at 623-466-1999 or contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
