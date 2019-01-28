CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Chandler Police Department is asking the public to help them find a man who robbed a pizza shop.
The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 21 at a Hungry Howie's Pizza near Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road.
That is when a man entered the restaurant, armed with a handgun and ordered an employee to give him money from a cash register.
Police described the suspect as a white male, last seen wearing a ski mask, a gray hoodie with a black beanie cap.
The suspect fled the scene in a gray or lighter blue Jeep Wrangler.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Silent Witness at (480) WITNESS.
