PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Silent Witness is hoping you can help police catch a man who robbed several Phoenix Circle K locations in the last two months.
According to police, the incidents occurred in several days between the months of May and June 2019.
During the incidents, the suspect would enter the stores and demanded money while holding an unknown object in his hand.
In one of the incidents, the suspect the fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.
Police describe the suspect as a White male, aged between 22 and 30. The suspect is about 5 feet, 7 inches and weighing about 190 pounds.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speakers.
