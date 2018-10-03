GILA RIVER INDIAN RESERVATION (3TV/CBS 5) - Silent Witness is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for outstanding warrants, and also for questioning in connection with a homicide.
Timothy Lewis, 33, was last known to be on the Gila River Indian Reservation and is now wanted for questioning.
Lewis, also known as "Mooney," has active warrants and is now suspect of a homicide that happened at the Gila River Indian Reservation.
Lewis is 5'11'' and 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Both of his forearms are tattooed.
Authorities believe that he is currently located in the Sacaton and Casa Grande area. He is considered "armed and dangerous."
For any information regarding Lewis and his whereabouts, contact 480-WITNESS and for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO. Tips may also be made on the Silent Witness website.
A reward of up to $1000 is being offered for information leading to the indictment and arrest of Lewis.
