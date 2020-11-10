PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who shot and killed a woman during the summer in Tucson was caught in Phoenix, investigators said.
Phoenix police said officers found 33-year-old Christopher Guzman in the area of 12th Street and Glendale early Tuesday morning. He ran off but officers said they eventually caught him. Guzman was then booked into the Maricopa County Jail on first- and second-degree murder charges. He is waiting to be extradited to Pima County as other felony charges are pending in the Phoenix area.
According to investigators, Guzman shot 20-year-old Sabrina M. Arvizu on June 1 around 10 p.m. in front of a home. She died at the scene. Investigators haven't said what the relationship is between Guzman and Arvizu, if there is any.