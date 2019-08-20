MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police need help finding a man suspected of stealing diamonds from a jewelry store in Mesa.
The robbery happened at the Arizona Diamond Center located in Superstition Springs Center in Mesa.
According to the Mesa Police Department, the suspect went into the jewelry store on Aug. 5 and asked to look at two princess-cut diamonds. He came back to the store on Aug. 7 and asked to see those same type of diamonds. Once he had them, he ran out of the store with them.
The diamonds are valued at about $36,000.
The suspect is said to be a 25 to 30-year-old black man who is 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a mustache and goatee that don't connect. He also is said to have tattoos on his right arm and inner left forearm. He could be driving a black Chevy SUV with an Arizona State University license plate.
The Mesa Police Department advises anyone who can help in identifying this man to call its non-emergency number.