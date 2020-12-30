TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank inside a Fry's Food and Drug store on Wednesday.
Investigators said the thief went up to the teller with a note and demanded money at the U.S. Bank at Rural and Ray roads. While no one saw a gun, the man told the teller he had one, police said.
Once he got the cash, he walked out and went to his vehicle, which was nearby but not at the Fry's.
Investigators said the man was wearing a white and/or tan hat, a white mask, a black sweatshirt and khaki pants. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tempe Police Department.