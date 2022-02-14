MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has been arrested after he used drugs and alcohol before crashing his car, leaving his passenger dead in Mesa on Sunday afternoon. The crash occurred on Loop 202 Red Mountain near Gilbert Road just before 12:30 p.m.
Police say 39-year-old Rubios Onan Banks was driving when he veered off the road and hit the overpass wall. The car began to roll, and Banks' passenger, Kendra Van Dorn, was thrown from the car. Van Dorn died on the scene.
According to court documents, Banks told police he used meth, cocaine, and drank alcohol earlier in the day. He said just before he rolled over, he saw his speedometer near 100 mph, according to court paperwork. Banks was booked on one count of reckless manslaughter. Police say Banks' blood results are under investigation.