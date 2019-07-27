PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police need your help to identify and find a man they say tried to steal gas from a Phoenix Chevron and then got violent when he could not.
It happened on Saturday, June 8 at about 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on the southwest corner of 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard. Silent Witness released photos and a video Saturday.
The video shows the man walking from the pump to the store, a small dog on his heels.
According to Silent Witness, the man walked into the convenience store, requested $20 on a gas pump, and then walked out without paying.
[APP USERS: Look at the Silent Witness flyer]
“The victim clerk noticed the suspect hitting the gas pump, so he walked out to see what was going on,”Silent Witness Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said. “The suspect threatened the clerk to turn on the pump and lifted his shirt to display a gun.”
The clerk went back into the store, locked the door, and immediately called the police.
The suspect left the gas station in a “newer gray passenger car.”
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man between the ages of 25 and 32. He is roughly 5 feet, 8 or 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has short brown and a full beard.
If you know this man, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
(2) comments
Continuous East Valley savagery
Pocahantis Lizzy Warren says this is ok. Chevron has more bucks than this loser so he's entitled to steal. Right, Lizzy?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.