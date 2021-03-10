MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested early Tuesday morning, accused of threatening a gas station clerk with a large knife.
According to Mesa police, officers responded to the Chevron gas station near Broadway Road and Val Vista Drive around 5:30 a.m. for calls about a man with a knife. Once officers arrived, the store clerk told them a man, later identified as 38-year-old Eric Van Tine, walked up to him while he was outside changing the trash can liners. The clerk said Tine had a large butcher knife and ran at him as if he were going to stab him while allegedly yelling, "I told you I would be back to kill you!"
The clerk was able to run away and got on the other side of a vehicle from Tine. The clerk showed officers surveillance video of the encounter, which reportedly shows Tine removing a large knife from his waistband before he approached and ran at the clerk. After the clerk got behind the vehicle, Tine turned around and ran away.
Officers searched the area and found Tine at 34th Street and Broadway Road. The clerk was brought to the scene and identified Tine as the man who had threatened him.
During his arrest, Tine told officers he was angry at the clerk because he had previously accused him of shoplifting. When officers asked Tine about the knife, he refused to say where he put it but added that he just wants to go back to prison and eat a bologna sandwich.
Tine was booked into jail for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.