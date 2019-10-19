YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man has been arrested following hours-long standoff near Yuma Friday night.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, just after 6:30 p.m., they responded to reports of a man firing multiple gunshots in a roadway near South Avenue B and West County 17th Street in Somerton, Arizona.
YCSO said the suspect, later identified Daniel Carranza-Alvarez, 22, became angry with his family members at a home and began firing multiple gunshots while three of the victims were inside.
Alvarez then went out to the roadway where he continued to fire multiple rounds.
Deputies said that a fourth victim arrived on scene and attempted to calm Alvarez down but Alvarez began to fire more rounds at the victim, who was inside his vehicle.
When deputies arrived, Alvarez went back into his yard and continued to fire shots.
Alvarez then barricaded himself in the home and refused to surrender.
Deputies said they then established a perimeter and requested additional units from local and federal law agencies.
Some of the responding agencies including YCSO Special Response Team, Yuma police's Special Enforcement Team, U.S. Border Patrol BORTAC and Customs and Border Protection Air Marine Helicopter.
Nearby homes were evacuated during the standoff.
During the standoff, Alvarez came outside the home multiple times in attempt to shoot the helicopter as units moved closer to the residence, according to YCSO.
Authorities then attempted to communicate with Alvarez, but he did not respond.
Authorities then breached the house and they deployed a tactical robot to search the home.
With the use of the robot, authorities learned that Alvarez had staged multiple firearms throughout the home and doors had been barricaded with furniture blocking entry ways.
Just before after 12:30 a.m., deputies found Alvarez inside his bedroom and was given verbal commands to exit the home via the tactical robot, according to YCSO.
A short time later, Alvarez finally went outside the home and was arrested.
Alvarez was later booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment, discharging a weapon and disorderly Conduct.
No injuries were reported during the standoff.