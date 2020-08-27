PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in serious condition after becoming trapped in an apartment fire Wednesday.
Phoenix fire crews were called to a fire that broke out around noon at an apartment complex near 40th Street and Cactus Road.
When crews got on the scene at the Townhomes On the Park community they found a working apartment fire on the first and second floors. At this point additional fire fighters were called to the scene.
Captain Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department says fire crews went into the building's first floor and were able to clear the unit of all occupants.
Keller says crews assigned to the second floor found a man who was suffering from smoke inhalation. He was unable to get out of the unit on his own. Fire fighters were able to quickly remove him from the apartment. The man, believed to be in his 50's, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
No firefighters were injured on this incident and the scene has been turned over to the fire investigators, says Keller.