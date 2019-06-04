GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after a he was shot near a Glendale home early Tuesday morning, according to the Glendale Police Department.
Authorities responded to the shooting at a home near 49th and Peoria avenues around 2 a.m.
[VIDEO: Police investigating Glendale shooting]
Police say a man was standing at or near the front door when he was shot by another man inside the home.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
It is unclear if the man who fired the gun was detained by police.
They say it is still early in the investigation and detectives will be investigating the scene.
No further details were released.
