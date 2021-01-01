PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been injured after being shot Friday evening in Phoenix.
Officers were called to an apartment complex near Missouri and 17th avenues around 4:30 p.m. following a reported shooting.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, with the Phoenix Police Department, says "This scene is still very active as officers are attempting to contact the possible suspect," says Fortune.
Fire officials confirm that the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Arizona's Family will bring you updates as information reaches the newsroom.