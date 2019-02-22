PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 60-year-old man was killed after being struck by a car Thursday evening.
According to Sgt. Armando Carbajal with the Phoenix Police Department, the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road.
Carbajal said detectives determined the man was crossing the street mid-block when he was hit by a car headed westbound on Indian School Road.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Carbajal said neither speed nor impairment are factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
