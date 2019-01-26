TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Tolleson police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning.
According to police, a man and woman were crossing at the intersection of Buckeye Road and 83rd Avenue.
That's when a woman was in a red Fiat was driving northbound when she struck the man.
The man pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with officers.
The crash is under investigation.
