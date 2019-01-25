PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a train Friday afternoon near downtown Phoenix.
It happened just before 4 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Monroe Street, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Fire officials say the man was unconscious but breathing.
He was taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.