PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was struck and killed by a car attempting to turn out from a private drive in West Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.
Phoenix police responded to reports of a man struck by a car in the area of 42nd Avenue and McDowell Road around 12:30 p.m.
Police say the driver was trying to turn onto McDowell Road from a private drive when the pedestrian was struck. The 70-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital, but he died from his injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and spoke with investigators. Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor.
