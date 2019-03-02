PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was struck and killed by a car in Phoenix late Friday night.
According to Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department, at around 11:30 p.m. the 60-year-old man was crossing 43rd Avenue near Indian School Road when he was struck.
Lewis said the man was not in a crosswalk. The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced him dead on scene.
Lewis said the driver showed no signs of impairment and no charges are being recommended.
