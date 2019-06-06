PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man went on 57 beer runs during a three-month span, and now he is facing a dozen charges, according to court paperwork.
Fabian Olvera Martinez was arrested on Thursday, May 30.
The total amount of beer he stole was worth about $3,700, according to court documents.
Martinez usually stole two to four cases of beer at a time, but sometimes up to seven, court documents said.
The paperwork said so far, detectives compiled evidence, including pictures, video and store reports, for 12 incidents. All 12 involved the same Circle K at 35th Avenue and Osborn Road except one. That one happened at 35th Avenue and Monte Vista Road, which is south of Encanto Boulevard. They all happened between April 11 and April 14.
Sometimes he would steal multiple 18 or 24 packs of Michelob, police said. A couple of times he took 18 packs of Tecate, per police. He also stole 30 packs of Bud Light and 18 packs of Budweiser, according to court documents.
Police said a second suspect was with Martinez on three thefts on April 12 and two crimes on April 13. Investigators said they're still trying to get more information on that second person.
Detectives were able to identify Martinez and arrested him at his home about half a mile away from the Osborn Road Circle K, police said.
Martinez admitted to all the thefts except one on April 11, police said. He said he was addicted to fentanyl pills and sold the beer on the streets for about $10 per case to feed his $200-per-day drug habit, according to court paperwork.
He was booked into jail and faces 12 counts of organized retail theft.
His bond was set at $7,500.
This is the real reason we need a border wall. The drugs are killing us and our children. 3 kids arrested with 3200 pills at school this week. A man and his 17 year old son busted with pills they got in Mexico. The list goes on and on. Iâ€™m not too worried about the people sneaking in as much as what some of them are bringing with them. This has got to stop. This guys life is probably over and how many more have to die or get to this point before we put a stop to it? I really pity this man and his family and pray for others in the same boat.
