MESA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man stole a victim’s car as he was waiting in a Mesa coffee shop drive-thru Sunday, police said.
Police say Juan Carlos Hernandez Jr., 25, approached the vehicle and pretended to be holding a gun by holding one of his hands under his shirt near his waistband.
According to court documents, Hernandez told the victim to open his door and then entered through the passenger side. He then demanded that the victim give him his cell phone.
The victim was ordered by Hernandez to drive to the freeway. He drove a short distance before exiting the moving car, police said.
Police located the vehicle about 10 minutes later on the westbound I-10 F near University Drive. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but Hernandez attempted to avoid the traffic stop.
Stop sticks were used to slow down the vehicle. Hernandez was arrested near 27th Avenue and Adams Street in Phoenix but not before briefly running away from the vehicle, documents read.
Hernandez told police that he intended to steal the vehicle and sell it on the street.
He was arrested on multiple charges including armed robbery, theft and kidnapping.
