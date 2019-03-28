SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A husband is in custody after trying to murder his wife at his Scottsdale home early Thursday morning, according to police.
It happened near 105th Street and Raintree Drive around 6 a.m.
Police said 55-year-old Robert Trudeau was with his wife and teenage son when he started stabbing his wife multiple times.
As he attacked her, he said he wanted to kill her, police said.
The wife was able to get away and ran from the home with her teenage son.
The victim was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
When police got to the house, Trudeau refused to come out and a standoff started.
Several police officers and a SWAT unit were seen near the home from our news helicopter.
At around 9:15 a.m., Trudeau was taken into custody.
Trudeau was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and resisting arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
We are investigating a stabbing call at a residence in the area of 105th St and Raintree. The suspect is barricaded in his home. Please avoid the area.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) March 28, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.