MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times by a suspect at a trailer park in Mesa on Friday afternoon.
According to Mesa police, a 30-year-old man walked up to a 57-year-old man and his 21-year-old son standing outside of their trailer at the Lazona Mobile Home Park near Main Street and Stapley Drive.
The 30-year-old suspect did not know the father and son, but asked them if they had seen a woman in the area. The father and son told the suspect she was not there, but the suspect insisted on looking inside their trailer.
The suspect was allowed to look inside, but after some time passed and he didn't come back outside, the father and son went inside to find him.
The suspect pulled out a loaded gun, and the father was shot multiple times during a fight. The son then stabbed and struck the suspect before calling Mesa police. Both the suspect and father were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Detectives are on scene and investigating.
