CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family fight turned deadly when a man killed his father and tried to stab his mother, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said 33-year-old Greg Hernandez Romero had been drinking a lot of beer at his home in Congress on Thursday night and when his parents arrived, they got into a fight about his drinking.
After he threw his phone, YCSO said Greg grabbed two large knives and tried to stab his mother. Greg's father, later identified as 63-year-old David Romero, tried to take him down but Greg started attacking him. That's when Greg stabbed David in the chest, deputies said.
He then grabbed another knife and threatened to slit his own throat, accord to YCSO. His mother ran outside and flagged down an off-duty YCSO deputy who restrained Greg until other deputies arrived.
Greg's mother performed CPR on her husband, but he died.
Greg was booked into jail on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated assault against a peace officer. He is being held without bail, according to YCSO.
(4) comments
Who in Gods H3ll let this clown out of prison. RIP Mr David
An evil person who is a victim of good advice[scared]
he threatened to slit his own throat.... the office should have just said " yeah go for it, save us the trouble please"
😳
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.