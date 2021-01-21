Man stabbed to death in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating a deadly-late night stabbing in Phoenix.
It happened shortly before 10:30 Wednesday night at a home in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Officers called to the scene found a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. That man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Video from the scene showed a police helicopter circling the scene, spotlight shining down.
The Phoenix Police Department has not released details about the stabbing and what might have led up to it, but Sgt. Andy Williams said detectives believe their victim and the suspect knew each other. No information about that suspect was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.